The Killeen Independent School District has not yet decided whether its election scheduled for May 2 will be postponed until November.
The board of trustees must make that decision, according to Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district. The next Killeen school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday. The location of the meeting has not been determined at this time.
The ballot includes two school board seats and a $265 million school improvements bond.
The city of Killeen and the city of Harker Heights have both postponed their city elections from May 2 until Nov. 3.
