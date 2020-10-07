Lampasas County officials reported no new coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon, the county's last update.
The county normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.
In Tuesday's update, the county had 352 total cases.
In the county, there are 23 active cases and 310 recoveries, County Judge Randall Hoyer said Tuesday.
Ten county residents have died from the coronavirus.
Coryell County did not update its website Wednesday.
As of Tuesday's update, Coryell County reported a total of 710 cases. Of the total, there are 110 active cases and 5681 recoveries.
Coryell County also has 11 coronavirus-related deaths.
