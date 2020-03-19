Coryell County Judge Roger Miller said his office has not received any updates on a Gatesville medical plant where one employee was tested positive for COVID-19.
“We believe the plant to be closed and employees on voluntary self-quarantine,” Miller said.
A triage area has been set up at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville “to assess if persons are showing signs of COVID-19” before anyone is admitted to the emergency room, according to a release.
As of Wednesday, 19 people were tested for COVID-19 at Coryell Healthcare System Hospital with 17 negative results and no results yet reported for the other two.
The county declared a disaster declaration on March 13 after a 29-year-old man — an employee of Laerdal Medical in Gatesville — was presumed to be positive for COVID-19.
In the declaration, all public events in Coryell County are canceled, any private facility events are urged to cancel and nursing homes and senior living centers should limit visitation.
The declaration doesn’t extend to law enforcement activities, emergency responses, court operations and to all public and private schools.
Miller added Copperas Cove Independent School District is still evaluating how long campuses will be closed and should be updated by Friday.
In Bell County, there are six confirmed cases. The previous cases include Temple, Belton, Killeen and unincorporated Bell County. It is unknown how many Bell County residents have been tested, and neither the Bell County Public Health District, nor the Bell County Office of Emergency Management will have that information.
Hunter King contributed to this report.
