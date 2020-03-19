1. Yes. Social distancing is impossible in a school setting. It’s best to call off classes.

2. Yes. Students may have been exposed during the break. Better safe than sorry.

3. No. The districts are overreacting. Close monitoring of students would be better.

4. No. Canceling school hurts working parents who must depend on childcare.

5. Unsure. There are too many unknown factors at this point to say for certain.

