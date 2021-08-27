Following suit with its neighbors, the city of Nolanville has issued a state of disaster declaration due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Approved unanimously on Thursday, the declaration was passed as a joint declaration and resolution to utilize American Rescue Plan Act funds for the purposes of establishing and maintaining vaccine and testing sites until “the demand for booster shots is met,” and to support the Nolanville Community Learning Center.
Funds for the Community Learning Center are to be used to “facilitate contingency for quarantine situations” including telecare, child medicine, and “other essential resource appointments,” officials said.
The declaration itself is more or less the same as that passed by Bell County. It establishes that the city is in a state of disaster for the purposes of securing funds, and authorizes the city to take “any action necessary” to “promote health and suppress the virus.”
The declaration also stipulates that any person that refuses to comply with COVID-19 regulations will be subject to a $1,000 per diem fine, and up to 180 days jail time.
One additional power that is not listed as part of the Bell County’s state of disaster declaration is that Mayor Andy Williams will have the authority to issue new directives “at any time as deemed necessary.” This will allow Williams to fully control Nolanville’s response to COVID-19 and its delta variant.
The declaration is much leaner than the one passed in March of 2020. The previous declaration limited residents from gathering in groups of more than 50, and allowed the city to control the ingress and egress from the city, establish quarantine stations, emergency hospitals, and quarantine structures.
Much like the declaration passed by Bell County, it appears that Nolanville’s declaration is also “administrative in nature,” a phrase echoed by both Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Williams had not yet signed the declaration, but there is no indication that he is opposed to the item.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.