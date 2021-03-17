One hundred COVID-19 vaccinations were distributed at Nolanville’s first vaccination clinic Wednesday.
The clinic was held at Central Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main Street in Nolanville.
“It’s important to reduce as many barriers as possible to ensure our most vulnerable receive the vaccine and that means offering it within their community,” Mayor Andy Williams said in a city news release.
Nolanville residents 50 and over were scheduled appointments with the help of Councilmember Joan Hinshaw, City Secretary Crystal Briggs, Irene Andrews, Mary Pena and Pastor Patricia Warden, who went door to door over the weekend to ensure Nolanville residents had access to the vaccine.
“We are thankful for the staff, our volunteer Fire Department and volunteers that are eager to provide this opportunity locally,” Hinshaw said.
Nolanville residents 50 years or older, or those who have an underlying health conditions, may call 254-368-9689 to schedule a vaccination appointment. Due to limited space, appointments are only available to Nolanville residents at this time, according to the city.
Nolanville is continuing COVID testing as well on Wednesdays in the month of March from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. at 84 North Main Street.
