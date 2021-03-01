With recent local developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Killeen has shifted its focus.
“The City of Killeen has turned its efforts to vaccinations now that testing is more widely available at places like Walgreens and CVS as well as hospitals and clinics,” city Spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email on Monday after the Herald asked if the city was still facilitating free coronavirus testing as it had in recent months.
The city was doing free drive-thru testing every Monday and Tuesday at the Killeen Special Events Center as recently as Feb. 8 and 9, but that is no longer the case.
More information on where testing can be done statewide can be found here: tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1e91fb79fa44417898738e5bff31a3d8/.
Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda said on Monday that testing for the city is still taking place on Wednesdays, throughout the month of March, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bell County Fire and Rescue at 84 N. Main St. in Nolanville.
“We’ll continue if the demand stays there,” Escajeda said.
