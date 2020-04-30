A one-day, drive-thru testing site for the coronavirus will be set up at a Copperas Cove fire station Monday by appointment only. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Residents can register by calling 512-883-2400 or going to www.txcovidtest.org to be screened. Screening and testing will be administered by the Texas Military Department, according to Gary Young, deputy fire chief and Copperas Cove emergency management coordinator.
After doing the online or phone screening, residents will be given an appointment time at the testing location, 2401 Farm-to-Market 1113, Copperas Cove.
“If they do not have a confirmed appointment and they arrive at the test site, they will be turned away,” Young said Thursday.
Entrance to the testing site will be from the Grimes Crossing side of the fire station, Young said in an email.
Young said screening and testing is open for all area residents, not just of Copperas Cove.
