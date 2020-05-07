HARKER HEIGHTS — Bobby Lupo’s Pizzeria is a locally-owned, New York-style, pizza restaurant in Harker Heights and Temple. The restaurant’s owner, Dennis “BJ” Benjamin, said delivery business has gone up since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
While restaurants have been closed to dine-in services, Benjamin said his delivery business has increased by about double what he normally does.
Benjamin said on a weeknight during the coronavirus pandemic, his store has been averaging 35 to 40 deliveries per night.
He said it is slightly higher on Fridays and Saturdays.
“On the weekends, I’m probably averaging up close to 50 (deliveries),” Benjamin said.
It has gotten so busy that he has had to hire two additional delivery drivers at his Harker Heights store. Currently, Benjamin employs six delivery drivers at his Harker Heights store.
One of his delivery drivers that has worked for him for approximately a year and a half is his son Dennis Benjamin Jr.
According to his son, one of the busiest days was Easter (April 12).
“We were slammed Easter Sunday, and everybody that I asked said they didn’t want to cook,” he said as he worked the counter that night.
The tempo in the kitchen has increased due to the demand.
“We’re like ants running around back there, but we got a good system,” Benjamin Jr. said.
He said they have gotten a lot of new customers in the last couple months, some of which have become repeat customers.
The owner of the pizza place said he believes word of mouth helped his business increase during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I support this community 100%, so now the community is supporting me,” he added.
One other thing Benjamin Jr. has noticed about the increased business is the increase in compensation, he said.
“The tips have gone up,” he said. “I mean, some people tip 10, 20 bucks.”
Bobby Lupo’s Pizzeria in Harker Heights, 420 E. Farm-to-Market Road 2410, Suite 110, is also reopen for dine-in services at 25% capacity.
The store is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
National brands
Chris Herd, a regional director for MAC Pizza Management, which franchises Domino’s, did not provide sales data but did say that the stores are hiring.
“We know that many people in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, and Temple are worried about finding work right now,” Herd said via email. “So we wanted to make sure everyone knows that we have opportunities at your local Domino’s Pizza stores.”
Herd said that the job openings at local Domino’s stores have more to do with store operational needs and not sales.
Domino’s has implemented safety measures for all employees and delivery drivers.
Drivers are required to wash their hands and sanitize the delivery hot bags before and after each delivery. All in-store employees wear masks as well.
Domino’s stores have also implemented contactless delivery, where the driver and customer should always remain at least 6 feet apart.
“Customers paying by cash can help to make the experience truly contactless by preparing exact payment, including any tip,” Herd said via email.
Questions to Papa John’s were not immediately returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.