One more person has lost their life in Lampasas County due to the coronavirus.
The newest death brings the county's total to 29.
In Wednesday's update, which reflects Tuesday's numbers, no new coronavirus cases were added.
As of that update, there are still 2,064 total cases.
There was no update on the Coryell County website Wednesday afternoon.
As of the last update Tuesday, in Coryell County, there are a total of 4,964 cases, 312 of which are active. A total of 50 county residents have died from the virus, and 4,602 have recovered.
