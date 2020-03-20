All employees in the Killeen Independent School District — including teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and others — will continue to be compensated while the schools are closed for at least the next couple of weeks.
That’s what was said at an emergency board meeting Friday held by the district’s administration and board of trustees.
Teachers in the district will be maintaining remote hours that will resemble their school day hours and students and parents will be able to access the district’s new “Continued Learning Center” on KISD’s website, www.killeenisd.org. If families need paper copies of work during this time, they can contact the home campus and pick them up.
John Craft, the district’s superintendent, spoke at the beginning of the meeting regarding the coronavirus and the state of the district because of the virus.
“Things are changing and will continue to change,” Craft said. “Within the hour, things could change.”
Craft said multiple times during the meeting that he does not know when the district will open back up for school but the hope is to return to school as soon as possible.
As of now, Killeen ISD and all public school districts in the state are closed until April 3 due to an order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
None of the decisions that have been made have been taken lightly, according to Craft.
“When you make a decision to close schools, whether it be for inclement weather or something more serious, it is not a decision that is taken lightly,” Craft said. He said that he understands the potential negative impact the school closure could be having on families in the district.
Brett Williams, a member of the board of trustees, spoke about the district’s handling of the situation as the board sat next to each other in a normal meeting setting. Each board member sits less than 6 feet away from the board members next to them. Social distancing suggests people to maintain a distance of at least that distance.
“I’m surprised in how we are sitting,” Williams said. “We’re having an emergency meeting after the emergency has passed us. We have no local control. The governor has local control now …. I think we should have been talking about this great information seven or eight days ago.”
Minerva Trujillo, the board’s vice president, wondered what the board could have accomplished eight days ago.
“What could we have discussed at a meeting eight or nine days ago when district leadership was busy reacting to the situation?,” said Trujillo. She said the board members were kept in the loop via texts and emails during that time.
JoAnn Purser, a member of the board, said she thought the district needed to get the word out to the public and said she was happy Craft held a press conference on Tuesday but wanted the word out sooner.
Abbott also issued a declaration this week that allows cities and school districts to delay the May election until November. KISD has not made a decision yet about the election.
Also during the meeting, Craft presented a draft of a resolution that would make the end of the third nine weeks, which was completed prior to spring break, the cut off period for class rank and GPA calculations. No action was taken on the resolution and it will be brought back to the board at a later date.
The next scheduled KISD board meeting is March 31.
