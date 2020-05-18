The city of Killeen is offering mobile coronavirus testing for residents today, May 18, 2020. Tests will be free, but patients must make an appointment and must be exhibiting symptoms in order to obtain one.
Appointments can be made by calling 512-883-2400 or online at txcovidtest.org. The testing will take place at 102 E. Church Ave.
Additionally, there are several other testing sites available in the Killeen area, though all of them require an appointment to be made and most require some type of physician referral.
The Baylor Scott and White Killeen Clinic, 3701 Scott and White Drive, is offering drive-through testing, though an appointment is necessary and a physician referral is required.
Freedom Urgent Care locations in both Killeen - 3202 South W.S. Young Drive, Suite 106 - and Harker Heights - 300 W. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 115 - are offering testing by appointment only, though no physician referral is required.
Quest Diagnostics in Killeen - 2300 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 204 - and Temple - 2668 South 31st St., Suite D - is performing testing Monday through Friday. An appointment is necessary and a physician referral is required.
Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, 1507 W. Main St., is offering drive-through testing at their location. A physician referral is required and an appointment is necessary.
Premier ER and Urgent Care in Temple, 7010 W. Adams Ave., is offering drive-through testing, though an appointment is necessary and a physician referral is required.
The Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, 2401 S. 31st St., is offering testing, though an appointment is necessary and a physician referral is required.
