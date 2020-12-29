Mike Brandon served 18 years in the U.S. Army airborne infantry and fought in Vietnam, and like a lot of other people, the Killeen resident says 2020 is definitely a year to forget.
“Thank God these shots (COVID vaccinations) are coming out,” said Brandon, 78. “I’ve had three people I know who have passed away from it (COVID), and one of my nephews’ wife and their children had it, but they made it out of it. They live in Arizona, and they’re all OK now.
“I’m definitely going to get vaccinated. You better believe it. I’ve got to call my primary care (physician) and get my name on a list. In the military, I went through malaria, Agent Orange, all the tours I pulled in Vietnam and everything, and I’m still running today.
“As far as a resolution for the new year, I’m thinking about it, but I don’t know right now what I can come up with, because of everything that’s going on … everything that’s coming up with politics. I know the veterans and retirees are going to be hit hard by the Democrat Party. It’s going to be a hard four years.
“But this is a free country, and we’ve survived all these years. I guess we’ll continue to survive.”
Harald Weldon, another military retiree and Vietnam veteran, says he does have a New Year’s resolution, and it is a simple one.
“My resolution,” the longtime Copperas Cove resident said, “is to do my best to completely disregard anything that comes out of Washington for the next four years. I guess I’m covered all the way through 2024.”
Brandi Cornelius, a mother of two in Killeen, says 2020 was “a very different year,” and she plans some major changes in the near future.
“It made me realize just how important each day is,” she said. “It was such a different year that I decided to change my career path. I quit my city job after 10 years and am changing careers to become a nurse. This is going to be my year!”
Steve Montavon, a 65-year-old Killeen resident who served in the Army for 23 years, said he does not have any New Year’s resolutions, but he is looking forward to seeing 2020 in his rearview mirror.
“Anything has got to be better than 2020,” Montavon said. “Lord, everything we’ve been through this year. I don’t have any big plans, other than continuing to remodel my house. That’s about it.”
KellAnn Johnson, a retired roller derby skater and mother of two in Temple, says she is going to try a new way of welcoming 2021.
“It has been a crazy year with many ups and downs,” Johnson said. “My daughters heard of an idea where you get a cheap plate; you write down all the bad things that happened this past year onto the plate; and then on New Year’s Eve, you smash the plate.
“It’s like saying goodbye to all the bad, all the negative, and welcoming a new year and opening it to positive things. So that is my plan to do with my kiddos on New Year’s Eve. Out with the old and in with the new.”
Dutchess Sheràll Nieto, an Ellison High School graduate and motivational speaker, says she does not make resolutions, but sets a goal each year to always become a better person.
“Life has taught me not to make resolutions, but instead to plan and execute,” said Nieto, a writer and internet radio show co-host. “A resolution to me is like hope, but without action — it is only a wish.
“I also feel it is very important to set reasonable expectations. Most do not reach their goal or resolution because they set a standard so high it is hard to meet; then they end up disappointed or discouraged.
“My goals are the same...to be better than I was yesterday; to help others in need and to serve my purpose. My purpose will never change; only the levels in which I demonstrate it. We all must remember (that) sometimes doing something for someone else actually helps us more in the long run. So, do as much as you can, when you can, while you can. We welcome you, 2021.”
Stephen “Chief” Enos, 73-year-old commander of VFW Post 9192 in Killeen, says his primary concern right now is getting the post back on its feet. VFW posts all over have suffered financially during 2020 due to pandemic restrictions that also affected bars and restaurants.
“My biggest interest at this point is to keep this post open,” said Enos, who served 24 years in the U.S. Navy. “We’ve started an auxiliary here; we’ve got a biker group in here; then we have our standard membership in here. Between them, we’re going to create a lot of functions starting the first of the year that will be open to the public.
“Various dinners and celebrations, and, of course, all the holidays — Veterans’ Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July — will always be a big deal with a lot going on.
“Personally, I haven’t really thought about it, as I’ve been so focused on this post. I’d like to go back to the state of Washington for a week or so, for a friend’s birthday. I don’t know why he joined the Army,” Enos said, laughing, “but he’s an Army vet and it’s his 75th birthday coming up.
“He’s not real well at this point, but he’s trying to struggle through because he’s a fighter. I want to see him again before anything happens to either one of us — we’re both getting to that age.”
Copperas Cove resident Ann Minga said 2020 has been a long year with plenty of learning opportunities.
“Generally, I try to improve my knowledge and health every year,” said Minga. “This year (2020) made me appreciate more my limited time with others and made me set firm limits on the amount of drama I will endure before I say no more.
“I have learned who my friends are and who should be held at arm’s length or more. I am not apologizing for making my life less stressful by not including everyone in everything. It has brought me more peace and some hurt feelings by others, but I enjoy the peace and deserve it as much as anyone, and I make no excuses for it.”
