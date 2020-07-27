A total of 1,279 Killeen-area residents were tested via drive-thru for COVID-19 in a span of three days last week.
On Thursday, 404 people were tested at Killeen Special Events Center in Killeen, according to Hilary Shine, executive director of communications for the city of Killeen.
Friday and Saturday drive thru-testing was held at Leo Buckley Stadium at 500 N. 38th St.
“On Friday 463 residents were tested and on Saturday 412 were tested.” Shine said,
Brenda Wesley, a Killeen resident said she was tested at the Thursday drive-thru.
“I registered via the website and then got a code for my appointment, ” she said via email. “Once in, to be tested it took eight minutes, It was by mouth swab and I got my results by email around 10:50 p.m. the next day saying that I was negative — which is good, so good.”
Shine said there were no dates scheduled for more testing at this time.
