Testing

Residents of Killeen being tested for COVID-19 at Killeen High’s Leo Buckley Stadium, Friday.

 By Cade Smith | Herald staff writer

As mobile coronavirus testing continues in Killeen, hundreds of people have already been tested this week for the virus causing worldwide problems.

Many Killeen residents were tested for COVID-19, Thursday at Killeen Special Events Center in Killeen to receive testing for the coronavirus.

“404 people were tested yesterday,” said Hilary Shine, executive director of communications for the city of Killeen. “The time frame of the results of the tests are undetermined,”

Shine said the testing is contracted through the state of Texas.

Additional testing is being held today and Saturday at Killeen High’s Leo Buckley Stadium at 500 N. 38th St., from noon to 8 p.m. on both days.

“The testing is free.” said Shine.

Testing is by appointment only. Reserve a testing time by going online to https://bit.ly/Killeen_JULYTest or call 512-883-2400.

