Free COVID-19 testing was offered in two different locations in Killeen today.
The first site started at noon and goes to 7 p.m. today at Destiny Church, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
The second site was at the Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
The testing at the Special Events Center also took place on Monday and there were 835 tests administered Monday.
Testing is also available in Nolanville Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Central Fire Station at 84 N. Main St.
