Overall electric usage decreased statewide during March, according to a statewide monitor, but one electric retailer expects residential usage to change as people continue sheltering at home.
Residential usage
Bell County Judge David Blackburn initially signed a disaster declaration that ordered residents to shelter at home on March 23. The current order is in effect through April 6. Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday encouraged residents to stay at home though April.
Wayne Morrison, principal of emerging technologies for Reliant, said he expects the residential bills to go up.
“Residential customers, they’re at home during the day now — children are at home from school,” Morrison said. “We would expect usage to probably be higher.”
Megan Talley, Reliant’s senior communications manager, said weather is another factor.
“It is absolutely normal for bills to increase when usage increases and it gets hotter outside,” she said Wednesday.
ERCOT
The statewide electrical usage has been impacted very little by the coronavirus, however, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, which manages the flow of power to around 90% of Texas.
The data presented by ERCOT represents both residential and commercial usage.
ERCOT officials have adjusted their daily forecasting model to account for the impact of COVID-19, said ERCOT spokeswoman Leslie Sopko. Sopko said she did not want to speculate about any offset in usage by reduced commercial activity.
According to the findings that were posted to the ERCOT website Wednesday morning, the week in which actual usage exceeded ERCOT’s projections the most was the week of March 15.
Actual usage the week of March 15 peaked around 48,000 megawatts.
Sopko said one megawatt usually powers 200 homes on a summer day.
During the week of March 1-7, actual usage peaked around 42,000 megawatts across the state, mostly in line with its projections.
The highest actual usage peaks occurred during the week of March 22, when statewide usage peaked near 53,000 megawatts.
The projections used by ERCOT also factor in the weather. Temperatures peaked in the 90s in various locations across the state during the week of March 22.
“Model appears very accurate at daily peak during these hotter days,” the findings said. “This implies little COVID-19 impact during daily peak.”
The biggest change ERCOT has noticed is a decrease in usage between the hours of 6 to 10 a.m., which is currently 10% lower than what the models project, according to the findings.
While energy usage peaked higher in the week of March 22, the overall energy usage has still decreased by 2% since March 1.
Tips
Morrison said the air conditioner accounts for about 60% of a resident’s electric bill. He recommended changing the filter regularly to ensure air flows properly. He also said residents should make sure thermostats are set to “Auto.”
Residents can set the temperature for whatever temperature they wish, but Morrison said the bill can increase by 7% for every degree below 78 the thermostat is set.
In place of the air conditioner, and while temperatures permit, Morrison said he recommends people use their ceiling fans and set them to turn in the counter-clockwise position. Ceiling fans should be on only when someone is in the room.
For days when the outside temperature seems higher, residents should keep the blinds and shutters closed, Morrison said.
One final tip that Talley offered was to run some appliances, such as the washing machine and dryer, at night.
Assistance
For residents who can’t work and pay their bills, energy company Oncor advises customers to contact their individual Retail Electric Provider, such as TXU Energy or Reliant.
TXU and Reliant are just two of many electric providers residents can choose from. Residents should call their individual energy provider for specific details of how it can assist those experiencing financial hardships.
