GATESVILLE — Gatesville resident Sara Jo Poynter knows exactly where she is going to go and what she is going to do as soon as the coronavirus crisis comes to an end.
“I’m going to go give my mom a hug and go give my (three) nephews a hug,” she said. “They’re 16, 13, and 10, and I usually see them once a week. Pick them up after school; take them for ice cream. I used to keep them a lot for my sister, and I haven’t been able to see them at all. We’ve been doing Facetime a lot.
“And my parents — it’s been talking through a window pane when I’ve gone to see them. Mom is inside the house, and I’m outside on the front porch, and we’re talking through the window.
“My dad’s retired and he has a shop where he tinkers on cars, so he’s still able to do his normal activity. He’s never really around a lot of people anyway, so it’s been no big deal for him.”
Poynter, 45, lives with her husband and two teenagers on five acres out in the country, and for the most part, family life hasn’t changed drastically since the pandemic began.
Of course, the kids are out of school, and that has been an adjustment; and everyone has to be aware of taking precautions when they go out, but day to day, they’re staying busy and getting along just fine.
“As far as me personally, it hasn’t changed too much, because I don’t live in fear. I am careful; I am cautious, but I don’t live in fear. My motto through this whole thing has been, ‘If you can’t do what you normally do; do what you can.’
“We’re a busy family. There is always something to do. We live out in the country, so there’s tons of stuff to do out here. Walking down to the creek; going fishing; riding bikes; riding around on a golf cart. My son and I have been mowing yards. Working outside. Doing a lot of home projects.
“I’m washing my hands a ton,” she said, laughing. “I pump gas with my gloves on. I put on my mask to go into stores … but I’m claustrophobic. I went into Walmart, and I had to walk back out twice during a shopping trip. I couldn’t breathe. I’m not worried about dying from the coronavirus — I’m worried about dying from claustrophobia.”
One thing that has taken a hit from the pandemic is Poynter’s women’s clothing boutique, “Sara Jo’s Haute and Gaudy.” She has an online store, www.hauteandgaudy.com, and retail space in Whitney, McGregor and Gatesville.
For seven years, business was booming. Over the past couple of months, sales have plummeted, but she is managing to stay afloat.
“I also travel and do pop-up shows, where I go into schools, hair salons, corporations — and all those got canceled. I’m in three stores, and one of them shut down. One of the stores is open minimal hours, and then the third store – here in Gatesville – I just moved into it (recently).
“Every day, I was going somewhere different, but things have been very, very slow. Basically, right now, it’s just cash flow, you know … not making a huge profit, just trying to keep inventory moving, so I can still pay the bills.
“It’s pretty much completely shut 90% of it down, as far as going to schools and doing the shows, but it has increased my online sales. It’s helped me in that respect.”
At first, her kids — a junior and a sophomore at Gatesville High — were enjoying the extended school vacation, said Poynter, whose husband is working from home as a sales manager for a swimming pool business. But since the governor announced schools statewide would remain closed for the 2019-20 year, the reality of things like not being able to see friends and not being able to play baseball has been tough.
“Right after spring break, they were saying, ‘Oh, this is cool. We’re going to get an extra week off.’ That turned into two, three, four weeks, and now no more school.
“So, you go from being kind of happy to a little bit sad, because you realize some of your friends who are seniors, you’ll never see again. Those kids will move on, and school won’t be the same next year. But I do think it’s going to make them have a new appreciation for their teachers; their schedule.”
As Texas and other parts of the country start to gradually lift various restrictions put in place to try and stop the spread of the virus, Poynter said she knows there may be risks involved in opening things back up, but she is ready to get back to normal.
“I don’t want to sound like I don’t care, because I do care — there are deaths, and that is sad — but I also think there’s a lot of hype around this, and we hear so much negativity from the media.
“Yes, be careful and take precautions, but don’t live in fear.
“We love the Lord, and your story is already written, and you’ve got to just live out each day as another page in the book. If it’s your time to go; it’s your time to go; and if you know where you’re going, you cannot be scared about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.