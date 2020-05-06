Social distancing, employment insecurity and financial difficulties are affecting the lives of many during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While uncertainty can create psychological distress, emotional eaters tend to reach to food. Although emotional eating is not a new phenomenon, it is exceedingly visible during these unprecedented times.
For many, spending the majority of the day at home with only limited options to leave the house to stay active is tempting to overindulge on favorite comfort foods.
According to Dr. Eugene Waters, a clinical psychologist at the AdventHealth Behavioral Health Center in Killeen, it is simple to find out whether or not you are an emotional eater.
“Do you eat more when stressed, when you are not hungry, to calm yourself when sad, mad, or bored?,” he said. “Does food make you feel safe, like food is a friend? Do you feel out of control around food? If you answered ‘yes’ to any of these questions, you may be an emotional eater.”
Research shows that using food to comfort or reward oneself can be an attempt to manage or alleviate negative emotions.
Times of stress, anxiety or boredom can feed the hunger for food, particularly comfort food.
“At such times you may find yourself reaching for junk food or sweets, like that ice cream you have been thinking about, in an effort to comfort yourself and feel better,” Waters said.
The unusual situation created by COVID-19 is also affecting people that normally don’t suffer from emotional eating.
“These stressful times, the isolation, change in routine, boredom, and anxiety about current and future safety are triggers to emotional eating,” Waters said. “The lack of social and emotional stimulation that occurs during a person’s regular routines can lead to ‘emotional feeding’ as a substitute for what is missing. Eating becomes a primary emotional coping mechanism.”
While eating sweet and fatty foods may temporarily improve your mood, it is not a long-term solution and can come with health costs such as weight gain. Feeling overwhelmed followed by overeating and the feeling of guilt and powerlessness becomes a vicious cycle.
But, once detected, it is possible to overcome emotional eating habits.
“Identify your triggers, such as boredom or feelings of emptiness, stuffing your feelings, returning to childhood habits and memories of how food was handled in your family,” Waters said. “Distract yourself by calling friends, playing with your pet, dancing, walking, engaging in an activity you enjoy.”
You don’t have to let your emotional state sabotage your efforts to eat healthy. Instead, Waters suggested to practice mindful eating to be aware in the moment of what you are putting into your body.
“This helps you decide whether the food you are eating is the best choice,” he said. “Take a few deep breaths, eat slowly, put down your utensils between bites, savor each bite and remember that although there always will be things that you cannot control, your focus should be on those things that you can control.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.