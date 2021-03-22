New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed the previous 6-foot social distancing guidance in schools to 3 feet, but some parents and school districts aren’t hopping on the 3-foot social distancing train just yet.
The new CDC school guidelines says 3 feet of social distancing is safe in classrooms of elementary students, but middle and high school students “in areas of high community transmission” should try to distance 6 feet apart. Read the full CDC statement here: https://bit.ly/3vNFNBD.
Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya said Monday the district does not plan to change its pandemic public health guidelines at this time. Read the district’s public health guide here: https://www.killeenisd.org/phg.
“At this time, Killeen ISD will continue to adhere to the COVID-19 social distancing protocols outlined in our Public Health Guide. The safety and health of our students, staff, and community continues to be our top priority,” Maya said.
As of Monday, the district has recorded 1,609 cases of the coronavirus since it began tracking last March. Eleven cases of the virus are currently active in the district, according to KISD’s COVID-19 online dashboard.
Jenniffer Wittig, mother of an eighth-grade student in Killeen ISD, said the 6-foot guidance hasn’t been widely enforced during the coronavirus pandemic.
“My child is in 8th grade in KISD. She’s online for classes but when sped (special education) testing needed to be done, she had to go on campus for it,” Wittig said Monday. “She called me upset because she was overwhelmed and wanted out of the building due to the large amount of students between passing periods gathering and not distancing or wearing masks. Especially during lunch in and outside the lunchroom in the halls,” Wittig said.
Wittig said the lack of mask and social distancing enforcement at her child’s particular campus is what led her to keep her student at home during the pandemic.
“Her classes are so full on campus that there was no way for the teachers to adequately space students which also helped lead to us remaining online,” Wittig said. “If masks were kept on, 6 feet may have helped more. But with new mandates, or lack thereof, from our governor and the sheer fact that folks are tired of having to be safe, I don’t think 3 feet is going to keep anyone in the district safe. Not with the number of students we have in each classroom.
“In my opinion, the 6 feet didn’t work solely because lack of ability to keep up with the kids and lack of space to work with in the rooms.”
Caprice Gonzalez said kids are going to interact regardless of what the CDC or any school district says.
“The district could say 10 feet apart and kids are still going to interact how they feel,” Gonzalez said Monday.
Amy Hudson, Copperas Cove ISD director of health services, said Monday the district does not plan to relax any of its pandemic health guidelines at this time.
“As part of CCISD’s extensive precautions for mitigation and prevention of the spread of Coronavirus, students and staff will continue to maintain 6 feet of social distancing whenever possible, continue wearing face coverings and continue completed their required screening forms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.