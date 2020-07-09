July is nationally recognized as Parks and Recreation month, so it’s no surprise that local parks departments are hosting a variety of events to celebrate their outdoor spaces and programs. Keep reading for more information on these events and more.
Local and Virtual Events
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation and Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful are hosting a City Park Clean Up event from 8 to 10 a.m. July 11 at City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. The first 25 volunteers that attend will receive free pocket waste bags.
The Central Texas Area Virtual Job Fair, hosted by Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 on an online platform. More information, resume tips, a list of employers seeking new hires, and free registration for the event can be found at https://bit.ly/3edXPD1.
The Copperas Cove Aquatic Float and Glow event will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 15 at City Park Pool, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be a 125-person limit, so the event is first come, first served. Admission is $1.75 per person; swim passes are accepted.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting a Virtual Bingo event throughout the month of July. Residents can go to http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us to find the bingo card and additional rules for the event. Activities on the card include going to the park, hiking, bird watching, riding a bike, and more. Those that complete and submit their cards with photo evidence will be placed into a drawing in August for a gift basket. For more information, contact Adam Trujillo at atrujillo@harkerheights.gov or 254-953-5466.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 6:30 to 9:30a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead,Harker Heights. Masks are not required but start times will stagger to create more space between runners.
Lee Brice will perform live music at 7:45 p.m. July 17 (doors open at 6 p.m.) at Johnny’s Steaks and Barbeque, 301 Thomas Arnold Road, Salado. Tickets are $45 for general admission and $60 for reserved lawn seats. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to purchase in advance and for more information.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Family Fun
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, hosts $1 Kids Summer Movies every weekday at 10 a.m. “Sing” will be the featured kids’ movie from July 13 to 17. Go to the theater’s Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/TheBeltonianTheatre/, to see what else is currently playing.
The family-friendly Living Room Dance Party, hosted by Austin-based DJ Mel, is from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday at www.dostuffathome.com. Tune into the livestream for four hours of nonstop music and get your household moving to the beat.
The Harker Heights Public Library posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. A Virtual Reptiles of Texas show will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. July 15 on the library’s Facebook page. Contactless curbside pick-up and walk-in hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup. The Main Library is now closed to in-person visitors until further notice.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly from July 10 to July 16, will be “Inside Out” at 9 p.m. and “My Spy” at 10:30 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when outside of their car.
Mad Science, at www.madsciencepromo.com/athomeexperiments, hosts a variety of kid-friendly science experiment videos online as well as free coloring sheets, fun quizzes, and more for families to do together at home.
Tiny Tails to You Petting Zoo hosts a free Virtual “Hoppy” Hour Animal Program every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TinyTailsToYou/, and Instagram, @TinyTailsToYou.
Farmers Markets
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. There will be a variety of handcrafted items, local food products, and more. Face masks are required and social distancing should be maintained when possible.
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Dallas Museum of Art has a variety of exhibits on display virtually at www.dma.org. There are also a number of virtual summer camps, book clubs, and other programs available.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go to www.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting a virtual “Hard Times: The Great Depression and American Dust Bowl” event from 1 to 1:30 p.m. July 14. Go to www.bellcountymuseum.org/events for more information and for related print-out activities. The museum is also open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The children’s museum, Thinkery Austin, hosts a variety of Thinkery at Home virtual activities throughout the week. Go to www.thinkeryaustin.org/thinkery-at-home/ for a full schedule and links to these events and more.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University launched the Mayborn at Home program to offer online activities that families can do at home together, as well as virtual tours of its many exhibits. Go to www.baylor.edu/mayborn/ to explore the museum from the comfort of your home.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
