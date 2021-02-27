COPPERAS COVE – Cars and trucks were lined up early Saturday morning in the fog and drizzle as hundreds of people attended a second coronavirus vaccination clinic set up at Copperas Cove Independent School District’s bus barn on Summers Road.
Along with 500 men and women who received their first injection of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at a clinic on Feb. 6, another estimated 100 were scheduled to roll up their sleeves Saturday for their initial vaccination.
Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Young said the first car arrived 20 minutes early for the 9 a.m. start time, with visitors scheduled from such places as Dallas, Houston, Austin, League City, Copperas Cove, Kempner and Killeen.
One of those who volunteered their services was Kristen Oakes, a registered nurse who works at St. David’s Hospital in Georgetown. Oakes said she enjoys helping out.
“I’ve been a nurse for almost two years now, and this is my way of giving back to the community,” she said, before giving a vaccination to Copperas Cove resident Vicki Anders, who said she suffered no adverse reactions from her first injection and was eager to get the second.
“I just feel like this is something we should do,” she said. “I think it protects us. I’m 77, and I think it’s what I should do.”
Another of the volunteers braving the chilly Saturday morning was Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz, who along with helping out, planned to receive her second vaccination, as well.
“It’s going really well, especially with the weather we’re having today,” Diaz said. “We’re very excited to be able to provide the shots for not only our residents, but the surrounding communities, as well.
“I suffer from asthma, so I want to be protected. I want to be able to visit with my elderly relatives, and so I am a huge supporter of the vaccine. I want everyone that is eligible to get it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.