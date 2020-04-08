Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble confirmed the residency of the officer who was tested positive for COVID-19.
Kimble told the Herald on Wednesday that the 13-year veteran detective “lives in Bell County, in the City of Killeen.”
The department remains quiet about the officer’s gender and age.
“To respect the privacy of the officer and the officer’s family, I will not be providing any additional descriptors at this time,” Kimble said on Wednesday.
The officer was one of 15 officers quarantined in relation to that case, Kimble said Tuesday, at a news conference held with Mayor Jose Segarra and City Manager Kent Cagle.
KPD’s budget for fiscal year 2020 calls for 258 positions but it was unclear how many had been filled. On Friday, the department had 28 vacancies. The vacancies and quarantines would take the department down 43 officers.
The Herald has asked KPD how many sworn officers are remaining and whether that number included those quarantined.
City spokeswoman Hilary Shine said no positions had been cut from the budget.
Kimble along with Mayor Jose Segarra and City Manager Kent Cagle announced on Tuesday afternoon that the department received the news that one of their own has contracted the virus. The announcement was made during a virtual press conference held inside Killeen City Hall.
“The notification of the officers varies, some were already on scheduled days off. The officers were instructed to quarantine when the department was notified Monday afternoon,” Kimble said via email. KPD is working with the city’s human resources department and the Bell County Public Health District on “contacting and tracing the city further for future quarantines,” according to Kimble.
Herald staff writer Emily Hilley-Sierzchula contributed to this report.
