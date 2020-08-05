A prisoner at the Coryell County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The prisoner, who officials have declined to identify, was booked into the jail on July 30. The inmate was later tested for COVID-19 and jail officials were notified of the inmate’s positive status on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.
The inmate is the first known-positive case in the jail, officials said.
The individual cannot be identified because of protections under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office staff have been conducting deep cleaning, disinfection and sterilization procedures since the beginning of the pandemic.
“The crews have been cleaning and disinfecting all areas of the jail, from floor to ceiling, multiple times each day since the beginning of the outbreak,” Sheriff Scott Williams said.
Jail staff have been screening inmates for COVID-19 as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.