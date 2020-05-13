H-E-B grocery stores have re-imposed purchase limits on some food products.
While limits to many cleaning supplies and toiletry products have remained in place since first being imposed in March, H-E-B has reinstated purchasing limits on multiple meat products.
The current purchase limits are as follows:
Food Items
Fresh beef, ground beef, chicken, pork, turkey – limit 5 packages, combined total (not five of each)
Frozen Chicken – Limit 2
Frozen Raw Beef Burgers – Limit 2
Non-food Items
Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1
H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2
Baby wipes – 2 items
Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
Liquid bleach – 2 items
Hand sanitizer – 4 items
Hand soap – 4 items
Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)
Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
Masks – 2 items
