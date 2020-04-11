As we all seek to stay up to date on local coronavirus information, the Herald will be compiling questions and answers into one, easy to find document. This basic information will be expanded and updated as new questions arise.
Please send us your additional questions, and we will research answers to add to this file. If you represent a business, government, medical provider or other agency with information, please contact us with helpful answers.
Email news@kdhnews.com and put CORONAVIRUS QUESTION in the subject field.
Q: Who is likely to receive stimulus checks from the first government assistance program, and when should they arrive?
A: Stimulus checks for individual taxpayers are set to start going out this week. Americans making less than $75,000 will get one-time checks for $1,200, while couples making less than $150,000 can expect to get $2,400, plus $500 for each child. Those whose earnings top those thresholds will get reduced payments, and individuals making more than $99,000 and couples making more than $198,000 do not get a stimulus check.
Source: The Associated Press
Q: What is available for businesses?
The Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act signed by the president March 27, holds $376 billion in relief for American workers and small businesses. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications are available online at www.sba.gov. The SBA Paycheck Protection Program applications are available through local banks.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities. You can apply through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating. Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. You should consult with your local lender as to whether it is participating in the program. Lenders may begin processing loan applications as soon as April 3, 2020. The Paycheck Protection Program will be available through June 30, 2020.
Source: U.S. Small Business Administration
Q: Where can I get general coronavirus local information?
The city of Copperas Cove has established a coronavirus hotline that residents can call to speak to a city staff member to gain information about the virus, according to the city’s Facebook page. The number to call for the hotline is 254-542-8920. The hotline hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The city of Killeen has established two resources, a phone hotline and a webpage, to assist the community in understanding the local impacts of COVID-19. The phone number is 254-616-3209. Operators are available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The city’s COVID-19 webpage is available 24-hours per day and its address is KilleenTexas.gov/COVID19.
Bell County established a phone bank, which will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Calls received after hours and weekends will roll to 2-1-1. The number for the phone bank is 254-933-5203. In addition, Bell County is regularly updating a FAQ page on its website ttps://www.bellcountytx.com/faq_s_-_frequently_asked_questions.php.
Sources: Local county officials
Q: Who issued shelter-at-home orders locally?
BELL COUNTY
Residents of Bell County are required to remain in their homes except when performing or obtaining essential services. When outside the home, people are encouraged to maintain a social distance of 6 feet from all other people as much as possible. The newest version of the disaster declaration extends all guidelines and orders through noon April 30. In addition, Judge David Blackburn recommended all residents wear fabric face masks in public.
CORYELL COUNTY
Coryell County Judge Roger Miller issued a county-wide stay-at-home order for all residents of the county. Coryell County’s disaster declaration was recently extended until midnight May 4. In addition, Coryell County Judge Roger Miller limited residents in travel out of the county, and prohibited nonresidents from entering the county, except for participating in essential services, such as those who are seeking immediate emergency medical care and those who are attending to the immediate needs of a family member who resides within the county.
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Lampasas County extended its guidelines through April 30, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
Residents of Lampasas County are currently under a shelter-at-home order.
Source: Local county mandates
Q: Who is affected by the shelter-at-home order?
A: All Bell, Coryell and Lampasas county residents must stay at their homes and leave only for “essential activities and for operating essential businesses.” Those who share outdoor spaces at their residences must apply the social distancing rule of 6 feet from any other person when they are outside. All public or private gatherings of 10 or more people outside a household are prohibited.
Source: Local county officials
Q: How are restaurants and fast-food places handled?
A: Restaurants and fast-food places may only provide take-out, delivery, or drive-through services. Many restaurants or their representatives have provided information about hours and services to KDHnews. Go to this site: bit.ly/KDHfoodservice
Q: What about churches or other places of worship?
A: Bell County Judge David Blackburn revised his shelter-in-place order to allow churches to congregate. However, Blackburn strongly advised churches to continue with their new way of holding service: Live streaming it online.
In the Coryell County shelter-at-home order, County Judge Roger Miller said if religious organizations choose to gather, they must enforce social-distancing requirements, thoroughly sanitize and disinfect the facility and they must post the county order where it is easily accessible. Gatherings that involve the onsite consumption of food or beverages is prohibited, the order said.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer provided similar guidance in the county’s stay-at-home order that was extended through April 30. He said that worship services must be held by video or teleconference, unless leaders and worshipers can be in strict compliance with social distancing guidelines. Leaders must also strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines when preparing video services, the order said.
Q: How is daycare service handled?
A: It falls under essential services; however, daycare centers must follow the 10-person rule and be kept separate, Bell County officials said. In the city of Lampasas, daycares can continue to operate but are limited to 12 children per daycare group.
MEDICAL PROTOCOL
Q: What are symptoms of coronavirus or COVID-19?
A: Symptoms can include cough, fever and shortness of breath.
Source: Centers for Disease Control
Q: What should I do if I have symptoms of coronavirus?
A: Seek medical advice if you develop symptoms, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you live in or have recently been in an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19.
However, local hospitals ask that you prescreen for testing with their online sites or with a referral from your physician.
Source: Centers for Disease Control, local hospitals.
Q: Should people get tested, even if they don’t show symptoms, in case they could be carriers of the virus?
A: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, “Your doctor will determine if you have signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and whether you should be tested.”
Locally, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, AdventHealth in Killeen and Coryell Memorial Medical Center have the ability to test for the coronavirus, although spokeswomen for all three hospitals said testing requires a screening and a doctor’s referral.
“If you do not qualify through the screening questionnaire, you should not be tested,” said Erin Riley, public relation and marketing manager of AdventHealth. Riley said medical professionals are trying to use the resources they have in the most efficient manner to help prevent a backlog in the testing.
Tiya Searcy, spokeswoman for Baylor Scott & White, said patients can be screened at any time, but they will only be selected for testing at the recommendation of a doctor or physician.
“If someone isn’t showing symptoms, but they are screened by the doctor, and then they are following up with a physician, the physician may in fact order that they do get a testing done, considering certain markers,” Searcy said. Screening at Scott & White is free. The screening questionnaire is available from Baylor Scott & White on MyBSWHealth which can be accessed online or on a phone.
After the screening, a patient may be asked to start an eVisit, according to the hospital’s website. Once the eVisit is complete, a provider will determine the next steps and provide you with a testing site, if necessary.
At Seton Medical Center, screening is recommended over the phone. The hospital’s spokeswoman Lucy Taylor said people can initiate the screening at any time, but, as with the other hospitals, a recommendation for testing will only come from a doctor or a primary care physician. If patients want to initiate the screening process with Seton Medical Center but do not have a primary care physician, they can call 855-855-4469, and the hospital can assist in finding a physician.
SCHOOL LUNCHES
Q: How do I get food for my child?
A: KISD: The Killeen Independent School District is offering Grab and Go meals for pickup. Breakfast and lunch can be picked up together from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The following locations are all offering the meals:
Cedar Valley Elementary School
Hay Branch Elementary School
Harker Heights Elementary School
Manor Middle School
Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary School
Peebles Elementary School
Pershing Park Elementary School
Rancier Middle School
Reeces Creek Elementary School
Shoemaker High School
West Ward Elementary School
Willow Springs Elementary School
The Nolanville Boys & Girls Club location will continue to provide Lunch-Only during their normal time between 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
CCISD: The Copperas Cove Independent School District is offering breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in a “grab and go” format. The district is also serving meals to senior citizens and on the weekends. The following locations are serving breakfast and lunch:
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School
Hettie Halstead Elementary School
Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy
Herald staff members Thaddeus Imerman, Hunter King, Rose Fitzpatrick, Monique Brand and Artie Phillips contributed to this report.
