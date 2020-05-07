There are currently 199 cases of the coronavirus reported in Bell County, according to health director Amanda Robison-Chadwell.
Thursday, Bell County Judge David Blackburn, Robison-Chadwell, who is the Bell County Public Health District director, and local health officials held their weekly press conference on COVID-19. Here are some of the questions that were answered and information that was provided at the press conference.
Q: Are there any new testing sites in the county on top of what was reported?
A: Blackburn said there are adequate testing sites throughout the county and most of the testing is being done at the private health sector. Two mobile test collection sites will be available on May 8 at the Troy Fire Department and the Rogers Fire Department. People will be screened and they must be symptomatic. Residents can register for a test at txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
Q: Has there been an increase in testing over the last week or two?
A: There have been 8,720 cumulative tests in the county. Of that, 3,000 have been tests since April 30.
Q: Does the county’s testing system allow for people to be tested who do not have symptoms? Are you still requiring the screening before testing?
A: Residents will be screened and need to be symptomatic to be tested.
Q: When do you think you might offer more widespread testing?
A: Blackburn said he believes there is already widespread testing throughout the county.
Q: Do you think there will be a second wave of coronavirus spread in the fall? How do you monitor that possibility?
A: Too early to really know.
Q: What are you doing to prepare?
A: Blackburn said the county is doing three things in anticipation of whatever the next event is. “While novel viruses are nothing new as we have seen them in the past. What is new has been our response to this virus. If this response is what we can expect from a possible second wave or a new virus ... We are monitoring our protective equipment supplies to be used,” Blackburn said. He also said the county is hardening its facilities, such as for the July 14 election, maintaining social distancing and protection between people, and making areas as safe as possible. Finally, the county is reviewing its own health standard protocols for how to offer services to county residents and keep county offices open.
Q: Will you be involved with school districts when they open?
A: It will depend on the governor and what authority he allows local authorities to have, according to Blackburn. There has been very little room for local authority of late, he said.. “I have had continuous conversations with almost all of the local superintendents and the conversations have been very productive,” Blackburn said.
Q: Will the county be making any recommendations on when schools will reopen?
A: It depends on the governor and what authority he allows. That decision is in the state’s hands, according to Blackburn.
Q: Does the county have any recommendations to schools on what they should do to reopen?
A: What I would recommend they do is to continue working on multiple opening plans for the summer and the fall dependent on the governor’s plan, according to Blackburn.
Q: How has the partial reopening of the state impacted Bell County both economically and in terms of cases of the virus? If it’s too early to assess, do you have an estimate on the impact?
A: It is too early to make a complete or accurate estimate on the county. We don’t have enough historical data to estimate the economic impact of COVID-19. You combine the virus with the price of a barrel of oil and the importance of oil and gas to the state of Texas there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the economy, Blackburn said.
Q: How are you monitoring the potential impact of Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening?
A: I think over the next week to 10 days or so we will see the impact of the governor’s reopening. High risk individuals should continue to be extremely vigilant and stay home if they can. I hope our residents will continue to practice the social distancing and masking recommended by the governor and hopefully we will see positive numbers in the next week to 10 days, Blackburn said.
