Due to blood shortages, the Red Cross is holding two special blood drives in Killeen and Copperas Cove during the last week of April.
The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 29 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel in Killeen, 1410 S. Second St.
A blood drive will also be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel in Copperas Cove, 1502 Virginia Ave.
Registration for both drives is online at www.justserve.org.
The goal is 38 pints of blood at each drive, said John Reed, public affairs representative of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Areas at both drives will be roped off and properly sanitized, while social distancing requirements will be enforced. Only 10 people will be allowed to donate at one time, while others will wait in their vehicles, Reed said via email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.