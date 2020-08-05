Free mobile testing for the coronavirus will be available in Harker Heights Thursday.
Residents can register for an appointment to get tested at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
The testing will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 100 E. Ruby Road, in Harker Heights.
Participants will be screened for symptoms prior to testing and must show symptoms in order to be tested, according to a flyer for the event from Harker Heights city officials.
The flyer said participants should not consume food, drink or mouthwash 20 minutes before the swab collection.
Over three days in Killeen, July 23, 24 and 25, there were over 1,200 tests conducted in a similar fashion.
The testing sites were at the Killeen Special Events Center and Leo Buckley Stadium over the three days.
