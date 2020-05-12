Students wishing to enroll in classes for Central Texas College’s Summer I semester can do so now through May 31, according to a news release from college spokesman Bruce Vasbinder.
Registration began Monday.
Returning students can register through the WebAdvisor system. New students must complete the online admissions process before registering.
Services such as financial aid and academic advisors can be reached online.
“All classes during the summer semester will begin online and may revert to face-to-face classroom delivery during the semester as CTC monitors and adheres to notices from governmental and health agencies,” the release said.
Traditional online summer courses have various start dates of May 26, June 1, June 15, June 22, July 6 and July 20.
Registration for the Summer II semester, which begins July 6, must be completed by July 5.
