Additional relief for landlords and tenants in the throes of the eviction process may be on the horizon, if a new grant award is approved by the Killeen City Council on Tuesday.
The city of Killeen was awarded $239,332.33 by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA), grant funding which must first be approved by the city council before it can be used.
The Texas Eviction Diversion Program (TEDP) funds are part of an expanded pilot program called the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program created through the TDHCA and funded by the federal Community Services Block Grant CARES program.
According to the grant award, the TEDP funds are estimated to help 38 households based on an average fair market rent of $933 per month.
“We only have a year to spend the funding, but I think it’ll go within a couple months,” said Leslie Hinkle, executive director of community development for the city of Killeen.
The trick is both the tenant and the landlord have to agree to enter into the program together, she said.
“Landlords have to agree to waive all late fees and court costs, so that may be a challenge, but hopefully we can assist and get the landlords on board and get rent paid for the tenants,” she said.
The TEDP is a temporary program which will provide up to six months of rental assistance to eligible Killeen residents who are in the midst of the eviction process, who have been impacted by COVID-19, and who happen to have a landlord willing to enter into the program.
Pending board approval, Hinkle hopes the program will be able to kick off Feb. 16.
“The important thing is to keep folks housed and keep them stabilized in their housing,” she said. “We’re working with the judges very closely, so hopefully we can keep people housed and safe during the pandemic. That’s our goal.”
For more information on the Texas Eviction Diversion Program, including eligibility requirements, visit https://bit.ly/3oZoqcp.
