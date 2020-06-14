One of the most memorable moments during my 11-week series interviewing folks about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives came during a visit to observe a Fort Hood training exercise the first week of June.
It was basically a routine combat command post exercise that the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse” conducts on a regular basis, but this time, the troopers were also testing a long list of safety protocols designed to safeguard against COVID-19. Watching these young men and women working in and around a compound of camouflaged tents, outfitted not only in full combat gear, but also wearing face masks and gloves in 95-degree heat was inspiring, but it was something one of the officers said that really resonated:
“We think it’s important to let the American people know that we can still train and not get sick ourselves. It’s important to show that we can continue to protect ourselves from the virus, and remain lethal, so that we can, in turn, protect the nation,” said Maj. Marcellus Simmons.
There is a lot of bad stuff going on in the world right now, folks, and sometimes it is easy to forget there is still a lot of good out there, too.
Take Harker Heights resident Arri Price, for example. Instead of focusing on things the pandemic has taken away from her life, the 36-year-old realtor, hair stylist, and mother of two talked about what she says as a positive result.
“I think one thing this has shown people is how valuable family really is,” Price said. “I have never spent this much time with my children, and I’ve found out things about my 15-year-old that I never knew. I think COVID has forced everybody to take a breather, and allowed people to get closer than ever before.”
Erin Lobato, a 40-year-old school teacher from Nolanville, was finally seeing her life return to normal after recovering from a near-fatal kidney disease when COVID-19 arrived. With a new lease on life, she fearlessly proceeded to take on new challenges and continue checking things off her bucket list:
“I don’t know what my life expectancy is, so I’m going to do anything and everything I want to do. Life is awesome now. Everything happens for a reason, and everything that has happened has led me to this point. If none of that had happened, I don’t think I would be enjoying life as much as I am right now.”
Peter Simpson, a 47-year-old Copperas Cove native who owns a title company and serves as youth pastor at his church, said although the pandemic hurt his business, it was the closing of church services that affected him the most.
“But we started back in person last weekend,” he said a few weeks ago, “so it’s really been good the last couple of weeks getting together in person and being able to see each other, laugh together, and just enjoy each other’s company.
“I don’t think anybody’s year has gone the way they planned it — and that’s from sports to churches to schools. I think for sure it tells you that you never know what’s around the corner. I think the best-laid plans can fall by the wayside real quick, and it just shows us that we need to be prepared for the unexpected.
“I think people have made new connections, and learned to communicate in different ways than they have before, and I think people have spent a lot more family time than they have in a long time, and those are all positive things.”
I learned a lot talking to the 33 men and women who graciously agreed to tell their stories. Too often, I tend to be a glass half-empty kind of person, but these stories and these people are excellent reminders that no matter what is going on in the world; no matter how much bad news we see making headlines; one thing will always stay the same.
There still are and always will be a lot of good people in the world.
John Clark is a local author, retired teacher, Masters athlete, and Herald correspondent. He lives in Kempner.
