HARKER HEIGHTS — The first time that Salado residents Dave Long and Pat Daigle ate at Palmeras Tex-Mex Con Sabor in Harker Heights it was not long before restaurants had to close down due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Long said they were so impressed by the food that they made a promise to come back when they were able to.
On Friday, Long and Daigle were able to make good on that promise.
Friday marked the first day that restaurants and retailers were able to reopen at 25% capacity, including staff, after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement Monday.
“I kept my promise, and the next time we were able to come back, we came back,” Long said as he ate while seated on the patio of the Tex-Mex restaurant in the Market Heights Shopping Center in Harker Heights.
His wife, Daigle, said it felt “refreshing” to be able to eat a meal while seated in a restaurant. It is something they haven’t been able to do since March 18 — nearly six weeks — when Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued a disaster declaration that ceased dine-in services at restaurants.
“It’s bringing some normalcy back into people’s lives,” she said.
Long said Abbott’s announcement gives him and his wife the ability to help local businesses.
“Why not come here and start supporting the community?” he said.
Daigle said they wanted to contribute to helping businesses and their employees.
“We want to be a part of bringing the economy back,” she said.
Michael Gerhart, a Killeen resident who was shopping for new comics at America’s Heroes Comics and Games in Killeen, had similar sentiments.
He said he was glad to see businesses reopen so employees can begin making money again.
He also said coming to the comic book store helps him get out of his house.
“This place just usually lets me get out and run around,” Gerhart said.
Before the coronavirus outbreak, Gerhart said he would typically visit the comic book store once a month.
A sign on the door of the store said occupancy was limited to 10 people at a time.
At Palmeras, bar supervisor Yazmin Arredondo said there is a bit of a learning curve for the staff after reopening.
“I think for right now, everybody is trying to get back in the groove again,” she said.
Arredondo said staff is excited to be open for dine-in operations to serve customers again.
“(Customers) like the experience, the time that they actually have here,” she said.
Driving around Killeen and Harker Heights, other restaurants were open for dine-in services, such as Jimmy’s Egg in Killeen and Old Chicago in Killeen.
In other areas, parking lots to many businesses were still empty, and at many fast food restaurants, such as Bush’s Chicken, service was still in a drive-thru format.
Big name businesses in Market Heights are still offering curbside or delivery services, such as Cracker Barrell, Cheddar’s, Old Navy and Bed, Bath and Beyond.
Long said that although businesses may reopen, residents need to take precautions.
“We still have to be vigilant and careful about not spreading it until it’s gone,” he said.
