Members of the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees and candidates running for the two places on the board that are up for election in May shared different opinions on potentially postponing the May election due to coronavirus concerns.
The district is currently closed and will remain that way through April 3 because of an order from the Gov. Greg Abbott.
Along with so many other questions surrounding the virus, one that came up this week is the postponing of the May election, which includes the election of two members of the board of trustees and $265 million in two construction bond propositions.
Abbott issued a proclamation last week that allows cities and school boards to postpone their elections until November.
KISD has not made a decision yet as to whether the election will be postponed. KISD Superintendent John Craft said during an emergency meeting of the board of trustees on Friday that he had met with Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra and Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle, and they decided they should wait for now and meet again in the near future to make a decision on the election. The city and district have a joint election.
Some current members of the board of trustees and some of the candidates that will be running for the two places in the election voiced their opinions on the delaying of the election via email.
David Mell, a candidate for Place 4 on the board of trustees, was very clear on his stance on the election.
“Yes, the bond election should be delayed. There is a growing number of active coronavirus cases. We do not need to spread it,” Mell said. “How can voting take place when the CDC states no more than 10 people in one place?”
JoAnn Purser is a current member of the board and her place is not up for election in May.
“I could view this position two different ways. One, when we return to normalcy, the interest rates and cost of building the buildings would be advantageous to the district,” Purser said. “Two, if we try to hold the election during a time of recovery that is deemed “safe,” we may have a lower than even our standard voter turnout for fear of continued exposure to the virus and not get a true picture of what our community wants, especially the retired and senior-age voters.”
Brett Williams is the current board member sitting in Place 5, and he is running for reelection. He gave his thoughts in an email Thursday before it became official that the district would close until April 3.
“We are a very diverse community and our students and their families have family members across the country and in some cases the world. It is impossible for us to know where everyone has gone and who they have come in contact with during that week,” Williams said.
“I also would have liked to see us give strong consideration to polling our district employees on their travels in an attempt to identify high risk employees,” he said. “The same could have been an option for all families in the district. You can’t be too careful when it comes to the health of our community. If we are too careful, we minimize the impact. If we are too relaxed, we promote the problem. The medical experts are saying take this serious.”
When asked about the bond election, Williams expressed concern over potential turnout.
“I feel conflicted on this one. However, it’s hard to imagine we will get the turnout under the current conditions. Many people may feel compelled to refrain from voting due to social distancing. However, alternative forms of voting could be explored such as mail-in ballots. How do candidates adequately engage voters to educate them? This is one that deserves and should receive much discussion,” Williams said.
Stan Golaboff, a candidate for Place 4 on the board, said the election should be postponed or canceled.
“Given the current situation, the KISD board should consider delaying the bond election until November at a minimum and should seriously consider cancelling the bond election altogether until the full economic impact of the current situation can be assessed,” Golaboff said.
“Just as KISD is using the closure of schools until April 3 to buy time to assess the impact to learning, it should leverage the time the governor has granted cities and school districts to delay elections to determine the affordability of a bond.”
Riakos Adams, also a candidate for Place 4, thinks information should still be provided to voters if the election is postponed.
“I believe that every voter should have the opportunity to have a say in the bond election. Gov. Abbott has called for local authorities to use waivers and move the elections to November. If postponing the bond election ensures that everyone who wants to have a voice gets that opportunity, then we should do so. If postponed, there should be virtual, and in person if the emergency clears, town halls so that parents and community members can ask questions and get honest and complete answers,” Adams said.
Lan Carter has run for school board in the past and she is running for Place 5 in May. She thinks a long-term closure is best for the school.
“I suggest returning no earlier than eight weeks and go from there. Parents need as much advance notice as possible to plan, waiting week to week is unfair to everyone,” Carter said. “The community needs to come together and take personal responsibility and follow the safety precautions recommended by the CDC.”
Carter also made a point about the bond election being delayed.
“I am personally against the bond, but I believe the election should be rescheduled for November. We should exercise caution during this time — which means reduce opportunities for people to congregate as much as possible,” Carter said.
