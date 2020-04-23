Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s next step to reopening the Texas economy begins at midnight Thursday with retailers allowed to offer “retail to-go.”
Due to his April 17 executive order, customers can now go to stores to pick up things they’re buying – but can’t go inside.
The stores have to follow strict compliance with the terms required by Texas Department of Health and Human Services such as:
- Payments should be made over the phone to avoid contact
- Items should be delivered to the customers’ backseat or trunk
- Workers must wash and sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer and disinfect items that any customers touch
Customers should wash or sanitize their hands after the transaction
For retail employees, they must be trained on environmental cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette. They also must be screened prior to clocking in if experiencing symptoms such as new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100 degrees or known close contact with a person who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19. Any employee who meets any of these criteria should be sent home.
Options for delivery right to customers’ doorstep or send items through the mail are still available.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said he thinks the retail to-go is a step in the right direction.
“I think it’s a good transition,” he said Thursday.
Segarra said in his view, it is a “small-step extension” of what is already being done with the restaurants.
He said he is optimistic of the process of reopening retail stores. Segarra said he thinks that since retail businesses have been closed, many will consider taking the step to reopen.
“I think in the get-go you’ll have a lot of businesses try it,” Segarra said.
Taking small steps forward gives businesses the ability to quickly take a step back again if they need to, he added.
Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
