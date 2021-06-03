Two local school districts — Killeen and Copperas Cove — either have hosted or are hosting coronavirus vaccine clinics in partnership with local hospitals to provide a vaccine to anyone 12 and older.
Copperas Cove hosted a shot clinic Thursday afternoon, while Killeen ISD will have shot clinics for the Pfizer vaccine next week.
On May 12, the Texas Department of State Health Services notified vaccine providers that they can administer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and older.
Statewide, a total of 53.43% of people have received the coronavirus vaccine.
At local levels, the numbers are not as high. Bell County has 33.23% of its population 12 and older with at least one dose of the vaccine and 26.46% fully vaccinated. In Coryell County, 31.06% have received at least one dose and 23.8% are fully vaccinated. Lampasas County is reporting the highest percentage of its population being vaccinated with 37.32% having received at least one dose and 30.79% fully vaccinated.
Below is a list of known vaccination sites in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Gatesville and Lampasas.
Some of the vaccine providers can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services website, and others have been designated providers by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Vaccine availability is dependent on supply.
Killeen
CVS is also offering vaccines at some local stores. To schedule a vaccine, go to http://bit.ly/CVSCovid.
H-E-B Pharmacy, 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
H-E-B Pharmacy, 2511 Trimmier Road. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Walgreens is offering the vaccine at some local stores. Schedule by going to http://bit.ly/Walgreensvaccine.
Walmart Pharmacy, 1400 Lowes Blvd. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Harker Heights
H-E-B Pharmacy, 601 Indian Trail. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Walmart Pharmacy, 2020 Heights Drive. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway. Go to SamsClub.com/covid.
Copperas Cove
H-E-B Pharmacy, 2990 E. Business Highway 190. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Walmart Pharmacy, 2720 E. U.S. Highway 190. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Walgreens is offering the vaccine at some local stores. Schedule by going to http://bit.ly/Walgreensvaccine.
Integrity Urgent Care, 3010 E. Business Highway 190, Suite 254. Call 254-577-5642 to get on the list to receive a vaccine when they are available.
Medical Arts Pharmacy, 806 E. Ave. D in Copperas Cove, has the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and walk-in appointments are available. There is no need to set up an appointment beforehand, officials said. For more information, call the pharmacy at 254-547-4146.
Gatesville
H-E-B Pharmacy, 1207 E. Main St. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Coryell Memorial Hospital, 1507 W. Main St. Go to https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/coryell-health.
Walmart Pharmacy, 2805 S. State Highway 36. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Gatesville Drug Company, 2513 S. State Highway 36. Call 254-865-2417 to get on the wait list.
Lampasas
AdventHealth-Rollins Brook, 608 N. Key Ave. Call 512-556-3682.
AdventHealth Family Medicine Clinic, 207 W. Ave. E. Call 512-556-3621.
Walmart, 1710 E. Central Texas Expressway. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Cattles Pharmacy, 202 N. Key Ave. Call 512-556-5141.
Fresenius Kidney Care, 1202 Central Texas Expressway. Call 512-556-4101.
Department of Family and Protective Services, 204 Riverview Drive. Call 512-556-8269.
Fort Hood
Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Support Avenue and 62nd Street. Call 254-288-8888 for an appointment.
Temple
Temple VA, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive. To find out the full list of who qualifies for vaccinations from the VA, go to http://bit.ly/VAvax. Those who qualify can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and indicate their interest in receiving a vaccine from VA.
