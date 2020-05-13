Online and phone screening for Thursday's drive-thru coronavirus testing started today.
Residents can register by calling 512-883-2400 or going to www.txcovidtest.org to be screened.
After doing the online or phone screening, residents will be given an appointment time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday at the testing location, Copperas Cove Fire Station #2, 2401 Farm-to-Market 1113.
Entrance to the testing site will be from the Grimes Crossing side of the fire station, Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said in an email.
Young said screening and testing is open for all area residents, not just of Copperas Cove.
As of Monday, Young said the drive-thru testing that was conducted May 4 returned four positive results from 165 tests.
