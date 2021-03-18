Second dose appointments for the coronavirus vaccine are now available at Fort Hood, the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
Appointments were available today and Friday at Abrams Gym, Building 23001 near the intersection of 62nd Street and Support Avenue. Beneficiaries needing the second dose can call 254-288-8888.
Beneficiaries should bring their Department of Defense ID card and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card, if available, the release said.
Active-duty soldiers should coordinate vaccinations through their unit or chain of command.
First dose Pfizer vaccine appointments will open at a later date. Follow the hospital website at darnall.tricare.mil and social media sites for updates.
Abrams Gym is open as a vaccination site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is closed on weekends and federal holidays.
