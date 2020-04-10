A second Killeen police employee has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Friday.
The second employee tested positive late Tuesday, said Hilary Shine, Killeen’s communications director.
On Tuesday, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said a detective tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. That person, who lives in Killeen, and 14 other officers began a mandated quarantine on Monday, he said.
Kimble said during a virtual press conference Tuesday that the department is working with the city’s human resources department and the Bell County Public Health District on tracing contacts for further quarantines.
Shine on Friday said, “There are two City of Killeen employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Both employees work for the police department. To protect their privacy, no further details will be released related to their current status. We’re hopeful for the recovery of the two employees and will continue to support all affected.”
Shine said in her emailed responses to Herald questions that the city is following recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding “the handling of potential exposure of other employees.”
She declined to release specific numbers regarding the number of quarantined employees or their work status. It is unclear if the second positive case was from the initial group of quarantined officers.
