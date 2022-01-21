Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights is experiencing an influx of patients with COVID-19 and other medical conditions, and at least one local woman says she was turned away from the hospital even after she had made an in-person appointment.
Killeen resident Jennifer Mendoza, 38, said she was turned away on Friday when she was trying to get seen by a doctor for what she is convinced is strep throat, something that runs in her family.
Mendoza said her son was diagnosed with strep on Wednesday after he had seen a pediatrician at a Baylor Scott & White clinic in Killeen. He was given antibiotics as treatment.
When Mendoza started to get strep symptoms, she tried on Thursday to make an appointment at Seton. She said hospital officials encouraged her to do a virtual appointment, but when Mendoza asked how the doctor could test for strep virtually, the hospital officials did not have an answer and agreed to make an in-person appointment for Friday morning.
However, when Mendoza arrived to Seton on Friday morning, a receptionist and a nurse told her “sick” patients cannot be seen in-person, Mendoza said.
“I feel the only way they would have seen me was if I say ‘I feel great’,” Mendoza said.
She said the staff members told her the policy of the doctors not seeing new “sick people” is a policy of the Seton CEO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mendoza said the Seton staff also encouraged her to go to urgent care, but she’s not sure can afford the $300.
So, can sick folks schedule in-person appointments and be seen in-person at Seton?
“Yes,” said Seton spokeswoman Lucy Taylor in an email to the Herald.
When told of Mendoza’s claim of Seton not allowing sick people to make in-person appointments, Seton replied with the following comment:
“Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and Wellstone Health Providers do not share patient information due to confidentiality. All individuals presenting in our ER are medically screened and care is provided accordingly. Our clinics follow protocols set by the CDC to see patients in a safe and timely manner with in-person and virtual care options. Our care team is committed to living the mission of caring for others safely and with compassion and respect,” according to the hospital.
Seton did say in a Facebook post Tuesday that the hospital is busy with patients.
“Due to the recent COVID-19 surge, our hospital is experiencing an influx of patients with COVID-19 and other serious medical conditions. We want to encourage the public to only use the emergency room for medical emergencies. If you are just seeking a test, please call 2-1-1 or visit 211Texas.org to find the nearest testing site,” according to the Facebook post.
“Anyone experiencing symptoms like shortness of breath or chest pain should call 911 or seek care in our ER immediately,” said Mandy Shaiffer, chief nursing officer at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, said earlier this week on the hospital’s Facebook page. “If your symptoms are mild we ask that you seek care from your physician or other health care provider, particularly if you are just seeking a test. This will allow us to conserve our emergency care staffing and resources. However, we will provide a medical screening exam and treatment for anyone who comes to the ER with a medical condition.”
The Herald also asked other local health care providers — AdventHealth-Central Texas and Baylor Scott & White — about how their facilities are doing this week.
“Please know that our hospitals will see all patients who show up at our emergency department,” according to Baylor Scott & White.
Baylor Scott & White Health also offered the following comments:
- We are experiencing extraordinary pressure on our hospitals, clinics, emergency departments and healthcare professionals caused by this latest surge. We are working to create additional capacity to continue serving our community, but we need the public’s help urgently:
- We urge unvaccinated community members to get the vaccine, as data proves the vaccine can help prevent serious illness and hospitalization. The overwhelming majority of the patients requiring intensive care for COVID-19 infections are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
- Please reserve our emergency departments for those who are seriously ill or injured so that our hospitals are ready for those who need care most during this time.
- Please consider the most appropriate setting when seeking non-emergency medical care. Options can include a physician’s office, telemedicine, or an urgent care clinic.
- We ask those seeking COVID-19 testing who are asymptomatic or who have mild symptoms to call 2-1-1, or (877) 541-7905 or visit 211texas.org to find a testing site.
- The Omicron variant is highly contagious; please do your part in protecting your families and neighbors by getting vaccinated, getting boosted, distancing and wearing a mask.
AdventHealth-Central Texas did not immediately respond for comment.
