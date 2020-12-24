Seton Medical Center is now distributing its first delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Seton was the last of the local hospitals to receive the vaccine. Hospitals in Killeen, Temple and Fort Hood received doses last week.
Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week. They were scheduled to receive another 975 doses this week of the Pfizer vaccine.
AdventHealth of Central Texas in Killeen was scheduled to receive 1,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.
