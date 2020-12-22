As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other politicians received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, some doctors, nurses and other health care workers in the Killeen-Fort Hood area have yet to receive a vaccine as active cases of the virus continue to spread.
Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights has not received any doses of the vaccine as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Lucy Taylor, the spokeswoman for the hospital.
“We have not yet received the 600 doses of Moderna allocated by the state and they have not provided a date of delivery. We have approximately 600 part time, full time and contracted employees and look forward to providing them with a vaccination as soon as it is available,” Taylor said.
The state health department said Seton’s doses should arrive sometime this week.
Abbott received the vaccine on live TV Tuesday at a hospital in Austin.
According to a story from the Texas Tribune, Abbott said last week that he “wanted to make sure that the health care workers … will be the first to receive it.”
On Tuesday, Abbott defended his getting the vaccine by saying “I will never ask any Texan to do something that I’m not willing to do myself.”
He added that he was told it is important for governors to step up and be examples for their community, according to the Texas Tribune.
The Texas Department of State Health Services provided an update to the Herald on Monday on how many doses of the vaccine local hospitals have received and are going to receive in the near future.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week, and will get another 975 doses this week, according to the state health department.
Also this week, AdventHealth in Killeen will receive 1,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the state health department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.