Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen has had 11 total positive coronavirus tests since March.
The university’s numbers show that seven students and four employees have tested positive, according to a part of the school’s website that keeps track of coronavirus statistics.
The webpage is https://www.tamuct.edu/covid19/.
Karen Clos, the spokeswoman for the university, said the university’s positive case numbers are updated every Friday.
Students can get tested for the virus for free on campus.
In a Herald story on Sept. 1, Clos said that six students had tested positive for the virus, meaning one additional student case has been added since then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.