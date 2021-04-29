Coronavirus vaccine numbers continue to climb as more residents sign up to be inoculated locally and across the counties.
For the past month, all residents 16 and older have been eligible to receive the vaccine.
A couple of weeks ago, students at Copperas Cove High School and Crossroads High School in Copperas Cove were afforded the opportunity to receive a vaccine.
Across the state, vaccine providers administer either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Some providers are listed below. Some can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services website, and others are designated providers through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Availability is dependent on supply.
Killeen
CVS is offering vaccines at some local stores. To schedule, go to http://bit.ly/CVSCovid.
H-E-B Pharmacy, 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
H-E-B Pharmacy, 2511 Trimmier Road. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Walgreens is offering the vaccine at some local stores. To schedule, go to http://bit.ly/Walgreensvaccine.
Walmart Pharmacy, 1400 Lowes Blvd. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Harker Heights
Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Go to www.setonharkerheights.net/coronavirus. You will receive a call to schedule. Seton said no appointments will be made after Friday as Curative expands its clinics in Killeen and Temple.
H-E-B Pharmacy, 601 Indian Trail. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Walmart Pharmacy, 2020 Heights Drive. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway. Go to SamsClub.com/covid.
Copperas Cove
H-E-B Pharmacy, 2990 E. Business Highway 190. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Walmart Pharmacy, 2720 E. U.S. Highway 190. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Walgreens is offering the vaccine at some local stores. To schedule, go to http://bit.ly/Walgreensvaccine.
Integrity Urgent Care, 3010 E. Business Highway 190, Suite 254. Call 254-577-5642 to get on the list to receive a vaccine when they are available.
Gatesville
H-E-B Pharmacy, 1207 E. Main St. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Coryell Memorial Hospital, 1507 W. Main St. Go to https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/coryell-health.
Walmart Pharmacy, 2805 S. State Highway 36. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Gatesville Drug Company, 2513 S. State Highway 36. Call 254-865-2417.
Lampasas
AdventHealth-Rollins Brook, 608 N. Key Ave. Call 512-556-3682.
AdventHealth Family Medicine Clinic, 207 W. Avenue E. Call 512-556-3621.
Walmart, 1710 E. Central Texas Expressway. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Cattles Pharmacy, 202 N. Key Ave. Call 512-556-5141.
Fresenius Kidney Care, 1202 Central Texas Expressway. Call 512-556-4101.
Department of Family and Protective Services, 204 Riverview Drive. Call 512-556-8269.
Fort Hood
Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Support Avenue and 62nd Street. Call 254-288-8888 for an appointment.
Temple
Temple VA, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive. For qualifications, go to http://bit.ly/VAvax. If you qualify, sign up at www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
States, the medical mafia, the media or politicians pushing the already proven to be deadly, experimental covid-19 vaccines, while claiming they are safe, and FDA approved, are simply lying through their teeth, in the name of profit and control.
Emergency use, experimental vaccines, must meet the following criteria:
(1) There must be informed consent. The vaccine recipient must be informed of the contents of the vaccine dose, and any known possible side effects, before taking the experimental dose. Making experimental vaccines mandatory in any circumstance is absolutely forbidden under the law.
(2) The experimental vaccines can be approved for emergency use ONLY if there are NO OTHER OPTIONS FOR TREATMENT of a symptom.
(3) The symptom must be more life threatening than side effects of the experimental vaccine.
If you believe that people need to be injected with Carcinogens, toxins, aborted fetal cells, animal DNA, parasites, Antibiotics, fungi, insecticides, disinfectants, etc...
in order to be "HEALTHY" YOU may need to evaluate who the "conspiracy theorist" is.
