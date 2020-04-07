Following the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act signed by the president March 27, banks across Texas prepare to help small businesses stay afloat with economic injury disaster loans.
The CARES act holds $376 billion in relief for American workers and small businesses, according to the Small Business Administration website.
In light of the direct impact the COVID-19 emergency is having on both families and small businesses, Texas banks are doing everything possible to help the Federal government get relief loans into the community, according to Texas Banks Association president and CEO Chris Furlow.
Hard numbers are not yet available, but Furlow said billions of dollars worth of paycheck protection loans have already been processed, and more are anticipated as additional banks are brought online to the program.
The SBA has processed more loans in the past four days than they typically do in a year, Furlow said.
“It’s a bit like trying to shove a Mack Truck through an oil funnel, so this government initiative is not perfect.” Furlow said. “There have been some connectivity issues with government technology platforms and the guidance for banks from Treasury and SBA is still being clarified as we speak.” Furlow said.
Texas community banks are helping by committing additional staff and working around the clock to process the loans as quickly as the government process enables them to do so, he said.
John Crutchfield, president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, said two programs are available through the federal Small Business Administration to distribute aid to businesses struggling through the COVID-19 disaster.
The SBA additionally offers a number of traditional loans, Crutchfield said, but most are not as responsive and flexible as the two disaster loans.
“A small business can apply for each so long as the purposes are different,” Crutchfield said. “The payroll protection loan may be converted to a grant.”
The Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications are available online at www.sba.gov, Crutchfield said. The SBA Paycheck Protection Program applications are available through local banks, he said.
“Applications were made available last week,” Crutchfield said. “Funds are available now.”
But the guidelines from the SBA have changed several times over the last few days, according to Ken Poston, chief operations officer for National United Bank, which has locations at 4103 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen and 505 E. Business 190 in Copperas Cove.
The process was not available until Monday afternoon for National United to submit applications to the SBA, he said.
“I would recommend small businesses contact their bank for instructions concerning the application process,” Poston said.
Chase Bank, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights, has been accepting applications for the SBA Paycheck Protection Program since April 3, according to executive director Greg Hassell.
“This is a stressful time for many, and we recognize that some of our customers are currently experiencing the financial strain of not being able to go to work or operate their businesses normally,” Hassell said. “For our struggling small business customers who contact us, we are doing things like deferring payments and waiving associated fees on loans, lines of credit and business credit cards.”
Crutchfield said that when preparing to submit an application, small businesses should have their most recent federal tax return and year-end profit and loss statements accessible, as well as current year-to-date profit and loss statements and monthly breakdown of sales figures.
Loans can be used to make payments on fixed debts, meet payroll obligations and accounts payable, and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact, Crutchfield said. The loans cannot be used for refinancing, expansion, growth or infrastructure improvements, he said.
Businesses must have a credit history that is acceptable to the SBA, and demonstrate their ability to pay back the loans, Crutchfield said. While real estate is accepted as collateral when available, applicants will not be declined without it, he said, and amounts under $25,000 can be unsecured.
While the maximum is set at $2 million, the loan amount will be determined by the SBA based on assessed economic injury, Crutchfield said.
“These loans will be instrumental in the survival of many small businesses in Bell County and around the country,” Crutchfield said. “They will help mitigate the effect of the crisis for the time being.”
However, the impact of the pandemic will be determined by how long the economy remains restricted, Crutchfield said.
“We need to open the economy as quickly as possible,” he said.
