After the cancellation of all non-emergency surgeries due to COVID-19 safety measures, some local hospitals were able to add elective procedures back to their schedule.
While patients are able to schedule non-emergency surgeries at facilities like Baylor Scott & White Temple and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights again, not all procedures are performed.
“It’s a bit of a misperception that we are just opening back up to every type of surgery,” said Lucy Taylor, marketing and communication specialist at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights. “All surgeries will be carefully screened by a select group of doctors and nurses as to the absolute need for the surgery and the urgency of that surgery.”
Priorities are cancer and illness related surgeries, as well as procedures for pain relief.
To minimize the risk of infection, hospital staff also added increased precaution and safety measures to their routine.
“Patients will be screened and tested as necessary, and patients will be brought in to the hospitals in stages to maintain social distancing and safety,” Taylor said.
Besides additional safety measures, patients can expect a pre-procedure assessment including all necessary and required tests.
Depending on the results, hospitals still have the option to cancel any procedures if the tests show that the procedure is not urgent or emergent.
Baylor Scott & White spokesperson Deke Jones sent a statement via email, that shows the hospital implemented similar measures.
“We have been working to develop plans in compliance with the Gov. Abbott’s new orders, ensuring we do all we can to appropriately balance the needs of our communities,” the statement said. “We must, of course, remain prepared for influxes of COVID-19 patients; meanwhile, we know there are thousands of Texans who have been forced to delay necessary medical and surgical services for weeks.”
The hospital started to perform high priority procedures, such as biopsies for potential cancer diagnoses, last week while maintaining an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.
“We have built a safety plan designed to evaluate each patient’s case independently as we determine the need for certain safety measures including COVID-19 testing,” the statement said. “In some cases, patients will be tested for active infection, in other cases, caregivers will treat patients under the assumption they are COVID-19 positive and caregivers will take appropriate measures consistent with CDC guidelines.”
While the hospital already started to directly contact patients who qualify for a procedure, providers also continue to offer telemedicine, virtual care as well as drive-thru specimen collection.
Hospital staff also remains positive to be able to safely care for their patients.
“While we postponed many surgeries and procedures following the governor’s March executive orders, we … continued to safely treat thousands of patients with emergent conditions over the last few weeks,” Baylor Scott & White’s statement said. “In fact, currently around 90% of our hospital inpatients are not COVID-19 patients.”
According to AdventHealth spokesperson Erin Riley, the Killeen hospital has not yet resumed to perform any elective surgical procedures at this time.
Previously published visitor restrictions to minimize the risk of infection, however, remain in place in all local hospitals.
Baylor Scott & White issued restrictions for all hospitals. Exceptions will be made for laboring and post-partum patients, patients with disabilities or impairments or who are elderly, patients in the neonatal ICU and pediatric units, patients requiring surgery or other medical procedures, and patients requiring end-of-life care, according to a news release.
According to Taylor, Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights is no longer allowing visitors to the hospital except one visitor age 16 and older for labor and delivery and end-of-life care.
AdventHealth in Killeen allows one visitor is allowed for labor and delivery patients and end-of-life patients. Those requiring caregivers or someone to speak on their behalf may have one visitor on a case by case basis.
All visitors will be subjected to travel and health screenings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.