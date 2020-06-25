The Killeen Independent School District had nearly 23,000 responses to the survey about returning to school that officials distributed last week.
Six of every seven parent respondents to the survey are concerned about the coronavirus impacting their personal health or those in their house, the district said.
The results from the parents who took the survey were released in an email Thursday afternoon. Not all of the survey results were available, according to KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya.
Also, around 70% of the parents responding think the community around them is not taking the coronavirus seriously, according to the survey results.
Over half of the parents felt uncomfortable with sending their students back to school, but around the same number, 58%, said they had some problem with virtual or online learning, according to the parent responses to the survey.
The district plans to publicly release its return-to-school plan on July 15.
Of the 22,994 responses to the community survey, 16,197 were parents, 5,293 of them were staff and 1,504 of them were secondary (middle school and high school) students, Maya said.
The district had over 45,000 students last year and it serves Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.