As the new school year approaches, some parents are still concerned over sending their kids to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Homeschooling is becoming a viable option for some parents, and a local homeschooling group has seen an increase in interest in recent weeks.
Allison Wilson is one of the administrators for the Mid-Tex Inclusive Homeschool Group on Facebook.
The group, which includes families in Killeen, Belton and Temple, sets up social time for homeschooling families. Prior to the coronavirus, the group held weekly park days and monthly field trips for homeschooling students and parents.
Wilson said during a phone call on Friday that at least 100 people have joined the Facebook group in the past month.
“That is about a 15% increase,” Wilson said. “There has been a huge uptick in people looking to homeschool for the first time.”
Wilson said she has a son that is an incoming sixth grader who she will be homeschooling likely through high school. She also has a daughter that is an incoming second grader who will be learning virtually at the beginning of her school year within the Belton Independent School District.
Wilson provided some tips to parents who will be homeschooling for the first time this year.
“The best advice I can give is do not try and duplicate public school at home. It’s just not going to look the same,” Wilson said. “Just sit with your kids, do what you need to do and then let them play. One of the beautiful things about homeschooling is that no one is ever behind or ahead. They are always right where they need to be.”
Wilson’s homeschool group has over 900 members and serves families in the Bell County, Central Texas area including Temple, Belton, Harker Heights, Salado, Troy, Killeen and surrounding communities, according to its Facebook page.
Sabrina King is a parent of an incoming seventh grader who previously attended Killeen Independent School District schools.
King is a stay-at-home mom who has not homeschooled in the past but she has considered it.
“There’s just too much unknown right now. We don’t know enough about what’s going to happen if someone in her classroom tests positive,” King said. “I just really want to see how things play out. I know there is only so much the district can do with a lack of information on the virus. I just need to know more.”
LaKeisha Blackshear, a Harker Heights resident, has four children she is teaching at home through the Killeen Independent School District’s virtual learning platform.
She said she has been helping teach her kids at home since the district’s schools shut down in March.
Blackshear said she would love to send her kids back to school but she just doesn’t feel comfortable.
“I have one kid that is asthmatic so her health is of grave concern to myself and the other kids in the house,” Blackshear said. “We don’t feel like enough is being done in response to the pandemic to send the kids back to school.”
While Blackshear is not homeschooling her kids in the traditional sense, she said that getting the proper technology for her kids to learn virtually has been very difficult.
