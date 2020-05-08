HARKER HEIGHTS — Clippers are humming, scissors are snipping and hair is falling in the Killeen-area and throughout Texas.
Friday marked the first day in about seven weeks that barbershops and salons were able to reopen after being forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As with restaurants, which began to reopen last week, some salons and barbershops are open, while others remain closed.
For one local salon owner, Alicia Searcy, reopening isn’t about the money.
“It’s being able to talk to my clients, see my clients,” Searcy said.
Searcy owns the Southern Grace Salon & Boutique at 302 Millers Crossing, Suite 2, Harker Heights.
Although Searcy said it is a step in the direction of a sense of normalcy, things are not back to normal for her business, which she said had been closed for 48 days.
Salons and barbershops have certain protocols to follow, set forth by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, and Gov. Greg Abbott, who announced on Tuesday that such businesses could reopen beginning Friday.
The full list of protocols is four pages long, Searcy said, but some of the highlights include things that are new to her and her stylists.
“The main things are these masks and these gloves,” she said. “We are not used to wearing this.”
All stylists and clients are required to wear masks at salons and barbershops alike.
Other protocols include having a mandatory sanitation station, locking the doors and taking clients by appointment only.
The full list of protocols can be accessed at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/opentexas.aspx#protocols.
The safety precautions brought peace of mind to one client, Omayra Collado, a Harker Heights resident.
“I know they’re taking precautions, and I’m here because I want to feel beautiful again,” Collado said.
She said she was encouraged to see Searcy sanitizing the pen she used to fill out a checklist that is required for all customers.
The checklist includes understanding of protocols and a self-screening.
Breanna Opdahl was in the salon getting highlights and a trim.
“I’m thankful that Katie’s (stylist) back to work,” she said. “I just think it’s a relief that we’re able to make sure we support local businesses.”
Salado resident Elizabeth Bennett recently began coming to the salon. She said salons being able to be open is a good thing for people.
“It’s great,” she said. “More than anything, it’s a feeling of normalcy. Everybody wants to look good and feel good right now.”
Not far from Southern Grace is Knights Barber at 420 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. Four clients were getting haircuts Friday afternoon, including construction worker Rick Pirkle of Killeen.
“It was nice to come and get a haircut,” he said, as Sue Smith cut his hair.
Pirkle said it was a relief to be able to get a haircut.
“I was looking forward to them being open; my hair was long,” he said with an emphasis on “long,” and laughed. “I’m retired military, and I always keep my hair short.”
Also getting his hair cut was 5-year-old Billy “Bill” Yoachum, of Harker Heights.
His dad, Billy Yoachum, said his son was looking forward to it.
“Actually, this is the longest his hair has ever been,” Yoachum said. “He actually likes it, he just wants to get it trimmed.”
Yoachum said barbershops being open is a positive for society.
“It’s good to open back up the businesses to get the ball rolling again,” he said.
Coryell Health in Gatesville offered coronavirus testing for those who work at salons and barbershops on Wednesday and Thursday.
The hospital will test next week if workers come in, said Carly Latham, director of marketing for the hospital.
The tests are by saliva submission and conducted at the drive-up testing location at the hospital’s clinic, 1507 W. Main St., Gatesville, behind or north of the main hospital building.
