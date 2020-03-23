FORT HOOD - Some operations on Fort Hood have been impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Friday, the Reel Time Theater on post is currently closed. Red Cross offices are also closed to the public, but assistance via telephone is still available.
Soldiers and Department of the Army police will not be checking identification cards at this time. All entry onto the installation will by through automated installation entry machine ID card scanning only.
Hours of operation for the main post exchange on Clear Creek are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to post officials. Some of the concession stores in the mall have closed or have shortened their hours for the duration. For now, commissary hours of operation remain the same and can be found at www.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations/fort-hood-clear-creek.
Normal hours of operation for the commissary on Clear Creek are closed Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
All religious services will be streamed online as all in-person services have been suspended. Events such as Earth Day and the installation's Volunteer of the Year ceremony have been postponed and will be rescheduled.
Garrison Commander Col. Jason Wesbrock said in a Facebook live virtual town hall on Thursday that all but one child development center on post is currently closed, with the remaining one for use by essential personnel only, such as those in the medical field.
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, said during the Thursday virtual town hall that physical training and training in the field will continue for soldiers. While the health and safety of soldiers, their families and the community is of highest priority for post leadership, the soldiers on post still needed to maintain their combat readiness, he said.
DARNALL
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is implementing changes to facility access and visitor policies throughout its clinics and medical homes to help prevent the spread of coronavirus to Soldiers, Family Members, Retirees and employees.
Restricted Access Points and Visitor Screenings
Restricted access points and mandatory patient screenings to rapidly identify individuals who may have symptoms of respiratory illness are being implemented at all Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center facilities. Patient Screenings are already underway at Thomas Moore Health Clinic, Soldier Centered Medical Home, and began Wednesday, March 18, at the main hospital.
Beneficiaries concerned that they may be exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a cold, or flu should call their clinics before coming to any of CRDAMC’s medical facilities. Please call 254.288.8888 during normal business hours to be connected with your clinic, or the Army Public Health Nursing 24-hour hotline at 254.553.6612.
Beneficiaries and visitors who arrive at any screening point and meet the clinical threshold for further evaluation will be directed to the Respiratory Illness Clinic (RIC) for additional medical assessment and instructions.
Appointments
Patients are encouraged to use virtual care options routine appointments that do not require a face-to-face visit. Virtual health options include Secure Messaging through the TRICARE online portal and telephone consultation through the patient appointing service (PAS) at 254.288.8888. Web visits are also available through the TRICARE online portal.
When coming to the MEDCEN for non-emergency appointments, patients (and one support companion age 16 years or older) should enter the building through the screening point located at the main entrance. Patients should allow extra time to arrive for appointments to complete the screening process.
When coming to the MEDCEN for a non-COVID-19 medical emergency, patients (and one support companion age 16 years or older) should report to the emergency room.
Visitors
In order to protect the health of all patients and healthcare workers, all CRDAMC inpatient and outpatient clinics will observe a modified visitation policy. Effective immediately, inpatient visitation is limited to one visitor at least 16 years of age. For outpatient clinic appointments, beneficiaries are limited to one support companion age 16 years or older. All visitors will be screened before entering clinical areas.
Please note in all cases a visitor will only be allowed if they do not have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath). Additionally, visitors under the age of 16 and over the age of 60 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances.
Visitors must stay in the patient's room the entire time of the visit. Once the visitor leaves the patient room, they must leave the hospital.
Pharmacy
CRDAMC’s Main Outpatient Pharmacy and Clear Creek PX Pharmacy implemented mandatory prescription drop-off March 20. Patients should drop off prescriptions and return later to pick up. The move is aimed at limiting congregating and social distancing practices to prevent the spread of the virus. Patients will receive a text message or automated phone call when their prescription is ready. Patients should estimate a three to four hour turn around for pick up.
If beneficiaries do not receive a phone call or text within 24 hours, they should call 254.288.8800 (Main Pharmacy) or 254.618.7024 (Clear Creek PX).
Patient Advocate and Ombudsman
The Patient Advocacy and Ombudsmen offices have suspended face-to-face services until further notice. Please contact their offices for assistance on regular duty days via telephone from 7:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
Contact the Patient Advocates office at 254.288.8156 (voicemail is available) or email them at usarmy.hood.medcom-crdamc.mbx.websitecomments@mail.mil.
Contact Ombudsmen: 254.286.7036 (o) or 254.535.6752 (c), 254.286.7791 (o) or 254.535.2166 (c)
CRDAMC Events:
CRDAMC beneficiary classes, support groups and special events are canceled until further notice. Beneficiaries with questions or concerns should contact the appropriate clinic for support.
Additional COVID-19 Information and Resources
Army COVID-19 information line 1.800.984.8523
Nurse Advice line at 1.800. TRICARE (874.2273); Option 1.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hotline at 1.800.CDC.INFO (800.232.4636)
CRDAMC APHN hotline 254.553.6612.
Beneficiaries needing care should call the TRICARE appointment line at 254.288.8888 or 1.800.305.6421 or online at https://www.tricareonline.com
Additional information on preventive measures can be found on the CRDAMC website at: https://crdamc.amedd.army.mil. or via social media.
