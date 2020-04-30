Texas will soon begin relaxing travel restrictions in connection with the COVID-19 response.
Starting Friday, any mandatory self-quarantine already in effect for travelers from Louisiana is terminated immediately, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in an executive order earlier this week.
Restrictions still apply to people traveling from California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Washington, or the cities of Atlanta, Georgia, Chicago, Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, or Miami, Florida.
Travelers who originated in any of those states or cities are required to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into Texas or the duration their stay in the state — whichever is shorter, according to the order.
Military travelers, emergency response, health response and critical infrastructure functions as determined by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, are exempt from the self-quarantine obligations, the order states.
The self-quarantine available through the Texas Department of Public Safety must be used to document the quarantine at a specific residence or hotel and turned into a DPS trooper or approved peace officer.
“A covered person shall proceed directly from the airport to the designated quarantine location entered on the DPS form,” the order states. “Any covered person exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 shall be escorted to the designated quarantine location by a DPS Trooper.”
Failure to comply with self-quarantine orders may be punished by a fine of up to $1,000 or jail confinement for up to 180 days — or both.
